Welcome home! Step onto the large covered porch, have a seat, and enjoy the neighborhood views. Conveniently located in beautiful Turah Meadows this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has so much to offer. Recent updates will allow you to just move in and enjoy the mountain views. Turah Meadows is an idyllic neighborhood minutes from downtown Missoula and the Clark Fork river. The neighborhood was designed to enjoy the serene setting; 20 acres of common area with mature pine trees, walking trails, and paved roads. The home is situated on two parklike lots with well thought out landscaping that has been certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Foundation and will provide you with your own private retreat. Call Wendy Bush at 406-531-4873 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $856,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
Nathan B. Harbison, 35, is accused of physically abusing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at her house.
The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.
The seven-day test positivity rate is 29.87%, meaning nearly one-third of all people who seek a COVID test in the area are testing positive.