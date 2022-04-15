 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $865,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $865,000

Imagine the ease of MAIN FLOOR living in a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork Rover and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy Montana provides. NC Design Studio has captured the essence of living in natural surroundings with both mountain and valley views from every window. To be built by Parade of Homes Builder Chambers Custom Design. Call Emily 406.544.9914 or your real estate professional to determine best way to show.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rules against DEQ on Smith River mine

Judge rules against DEQ on Smith River mine

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality failed to properly review plans and impacts of a proposed copper mine on a tributary to the Smith River, Montana District Court Judge Katherine Bidegaray has ruled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News