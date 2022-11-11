Imagine the ease of owning a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork River and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy that Montana provides. NCDesign Studio Architect has captured the essence of living in natural surrounding with both mountain and valley views from every window.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $865,000
