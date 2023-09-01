4bd/2.5 bath modern home with an oversized single car garage and plenty of parking in a fantastic location! Just a stone's throw from DQ, this home has a fenced yard with underground sprinklers, clean lines, and concrete floors with radiant heat. The kitchen features Samsung glass-front appliances, including a gas range with a stylish hood and a refrigerator with French doors and a bottom freezer drawer. The kitchen counters are butcher block style German Beech wood. Built-in speakers, central vac, and a primary bedroom on the main floor with an ensuite bath are just a few of the thoughtful touches in this home. A built in-bench near the main floor 1/2 bath creates an efficient and welcoming entry. Solid oak stair treads lead to the upper level where you will find 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The laundry area is located on the upper level and the front-loading washer and dryer are included. Two of the upstairs bedrooms have built-in desk areas and all 3 bedrooms on the upper level have stylish sliding barn style doors on the closets. The oversized 24' x 16' single garage has 9' ceilings and an 8' door. Outside there is a parking pad with room for 2 vehicles side by side. Underground sprinklers and complete landscaping are in place and this home is ready to move in today! Listed by Shannon Hilliard.