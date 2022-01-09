Welcome home! Step onto the large covered porch, have a seat, and enjoy the neighborhood views. Conveniently located in beautiful Turah Meadows this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has so much to offer. Recent updates will allow you to just move in and enjoy the mountain views. Turah Meadows is an idyllic neighborhood minutes from downtown Missoula and the Clark Fork river. The neighborhood was designed to enjoy the serene setting; 20 acres of common area with mature pine trees, walking trails, and paved roads. The home is situated on two parklike lots with well thought out landscaping that has been certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Foundation and will provide you with your own private retreat. Call Wendy Bush at 406-531-4873 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $866,000
