4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $875,000

Situated within the highly desirable new neighborhood of Herons Landing, this wonderful single family home will have all the modern comforts you could want and need and will be ideally situated close to town. With the foundations already set , make sure you secure your very own brand new home in this great area.This stylish home will enjoy a well-designed 2238 sqft floor plan over 2 stories and will include 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a double garage, and an open-plan kitchen, living, & dining room. A sizable patio will extend off the kitchen , and from here you'll be able to enjoy picturesque views of the surrounding area and soaring mountains in the distance.

