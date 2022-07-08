4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $875,000

OPEN HOUSE! 06/18 from 11 AM to 1 PM. This 3,897 square foot executive home in the 44 Ranch is just what you've been looking for! Perched at the end of the road on a corner lot, you will be able to enjoy the views in peace and quiet. This home features 4 bedrooms with 3 ½ bathrooms including a master suite you need to see to believe. His and her's closets, a soaking tub, and a large walk-in shower are just a few of the features that make this master suite standout. With an open concept, the kitchen has brand new granite countertops and a massive center island that flows into the living room. Upstairs, the loft is sure to be a favorite hangout spot with its breathtaking views. The office (currently used as formal dining) is filled with natural light. Outside you will love to hang out on the patio which features a gas plumbed fire pit and grill (throw away those propane tanks before you move in). There is an attached oversized 2 car garage and an additional detached single car garage that is plumbed with water and connected to sewer.