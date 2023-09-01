Motivated Sellers looking for a quick Closing! Seller to give a $10,000 credit to buy down their interest rate only on a full price Offer of $890,000. Beautiful home built by McElmurry Homes Inc. in 2022 + well maintained since. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3,050 sqft + double car garage. 2 bedrooms located on the main level + the other 2 are in the fully finished daylight walkout basement. Open concept floor plan with 9ft + 10ft ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes leathered granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances including commercial gas range, vented hood above + microwave drawer. The main level also includes the laundry room off the garage + gas fireplace. The basement is ready for entertainment or relaxation with the ability to walk out onto the back porch. Enjoy breathtaking views from the covered back deck or take the stairs down to the spacious porch. Fully landscaped, underground sprinklers + black chained link fence included.