Welcome to Uptop Lane and perhaps your next home? This custom home was built in 2017 by Dan Anderson and sure to make hearts swoon. Tucked at the back of the cul de sac, take in the sweeping views of the valley while pulling up to the front of the house. The exterior is a stunning dark shade hardie board for low maintenance siding upkeep while offering a dramatic entrance. The soffits vents and roof will be new in 2023 as well! Enter in the front door to attractive large tile and space to leave boots and coats etc. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen provide ideal entertaining and relaxing space. Rough sawn floors help give the home a rustic feel thats durable and lower maintenance. Take note of the pretty stack stone fireplace with propane gas insert.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $890,000
