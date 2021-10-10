 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $895,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $895,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $895,000

Beautiful Farviews home with gorgeous Missoula valley views, 6-car garage, grand stone fireplace, 2 family rooms, vaulted ceilings and private deck that includes a backyard retreat with koi pond! You will love this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. The bedrooms are located in a quiet wing of the home. Don't miss the spacious lower level which can be used as separate living space for in-laws or guests. The deck and patio space has mature landscaping, mountain views, underground sprinklers and a fully-fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this great home and central Missoula location with all area amenities within a short drive. Call Elizabeth Boardman at 406-529-5900, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News