Welcome to your modern oasis in the heart of the desirable West Pointe subdivision! This stunning home, built in 2020, showcases the best in contemporary design and construction. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a versatile flex space currently utilized as an office, this residence offers flexibility and room for all your needs. The flex space easily lends itself to transformation into an additional bedroom, crafting room, or playroom, adapting to your evolving lifestyle. The oversized double garage not only provides ample storage space but also features a convenient electric heater, ensuring comfort for 'tinkering' even during the chilliest Montana winters. As you step outside, you'll find a backyard that backs up to the HOA common area, offering a serene setting and future hiking trails for you to explore at your leisure. Indulge in the breathtaking panoramic views from not one, but two south-facing viewing decks. Gaze upon the picturesque Missoula City Valley and beyond, where every sunrise and sunset paints the sky with awe-inspiring colors. Convenience meets beauty with this location, as you're just a stone's throw away from the airport, interstate, and a short drive to the vibrant Missoula City center. Whether you're heading to work or exploring the local dining and entertainment scene, you'll find it all within easy reach. Experience the epitome of Montana living in this Missoula gem. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of the surroundings and be captivated by the views that await you. Don't miss your chance to make this modern masterpiece your forever home.