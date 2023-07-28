Stunning Modern Farm House with gorgeous chef's kitchen featuring a center island and wrap around workspace that overlooks the dining room on one side and main living area on the other. Upgraded cabinets, gas appliance package, quartz counter tops. Plenty of windows in the great room with two story ceiling, shiplap wall surrounding the fireplace, & access to covered deck. Adjacent half bathroom and separate mudroom with laundry and garage access. Main floor master suite with full tiled shower and upgraded dual vanity with heated floors. Upper level includes a family room with barn door accents and a wall of windows to enjoy the mountain views. Hallway overlooks the living area below with oversize decorative light fixture and south and west facing windows. Three additional upper level bedrooms share a full bathroom with dual vanity. The top of the line finishes! Call Paulette McMannis at 406.880.4988 or your Real Estate Professional.