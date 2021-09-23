4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,900

One of a kind, Parade of Homes winning property in Turah Meadows with access to the Clark Fork River*! This single level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house was built in 2004, but has been completely remodeled with stylish and quality finishes. Featuring solid surface flooring throughout, a functionally designed kitchen complete with a quartz waterfall countertop, gas range, and smart refrigerator. The open concept floorplan offers connectivity between the kitchen, dining room and living room accented with a natural stone fireplace. The owners suite will not disappoint with a floor to ceiling stacked stone accent wall, walk-in closet with custom organizers, and access to the covered patio and rear yard. The ensuite bath offers a double vanity, jetted tub + tiled walk-in shower.