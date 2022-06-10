This 3,897 square foot executive home in 44 Ranch is just what you've been looking for! Perched at the end of the road on a corner lot, you will be able to enjoy the views in peace & quiet. This home features 4 bedrooms with 3 ½ bathrooms including a Master suite you need to see to believe. His & hers closets, a soaking tub, and a large walk in shower are just a few of the features that make this master suite standout. With an open concept, the kitchen has brand new granite countertops & a massive center island that flows into the living room. Upstairs, the loft is sure to be a favorite hangout spot with its breathtaking views. The office (currently used as formal dining) is filled with natural light. Outside you will love to hang out on the patio which features a gas plumbed fire pit & grill (throw away those propane tanks before you move in). There is an attached oversized 2 car garage & an additional detached single car garage that is plumbed with water & connected to sewer.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $900,000
