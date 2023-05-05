Sustainably built in the sought after Westside neighborhood with mature tree lined streets and accessible to Missoula's urban corridor and parks, 1325 + 1323 Sherwood await its first occupants. 4 bed + 2.5 bath main home with a detached 640 square foot 1 bed + 1 bath ADU above the single car garage and adjacent storage bay. Both the main house and the ADU were built with function, efficiency, low maintenance and design in mind. 9.5 inch double studded walls, double pane fiberglass Marvin windows, air-source heat pump + HRV, solid surface (wood and concrete) flooring and countertops, select grade fir & larch trim package, GE appliance suite with LG washer/dryer units.....the list goes on. Privacy wood fencing and landscaping complete the property for turn key enjoyment. Call Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537, or your real estate professional for a list of amenities and to schedule a personal showing. This is truly a unique and innovative property.