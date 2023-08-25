A Stunning Modern Home with Breathtaking Views and Luxurious Amenities. Built in 2020, this contemporary 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers an open floor plan, expansive windows with awe inspiring views, and a cozy fireplace in the bright and airy living room. The kitchen is fully-equipped with modern appliances, soft-close cabinets, and a pantry. The main floor laundry utilities are in a large mudroom connecting the garage. Also on the main floor, a bedroom with ensuite that has functioned beautifully as an office at the front of the home, a half bathroom, and the primary bedroom with ensuite featuring two sinks on the vanity and a stunning, spacious tiled shower. Descend to the lower level to discover two spacious bedrooms, a secondary laundry room, and a stylishly appointed bathroom also with a double vanity. This level also boasts a versatile recreational room, perfect for entertainment, hobbies, or a home gym. The separate levels accommodate guests or family members, ensuring everyone enjoys their own tranquil space. Step outside to your personal outdoor oasis, this home is wired and ready for your hot tub, providing a place to unwind while admiring stunning sunsets and starlit nights. With high-end finishes, modern fixtures, and energy-efficient amenities including a tankless water heater, reflective blinds in living spaces, blackout blinds in bedrooms, and a Nest thermostat, this is an attractive choice for those seeking a move-in ready home. Enjoy the serene neighborhood while being just a short drive away from urban amenities, Missoula International Airport, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Don't miss the opportunity to own this extraordinary dwelling. Schedule a viewing today and envision yourself living in this captivating retreat. Call Carly Kelley McDonnell at 406-207-1176, Owen Kelley at 406-544-7221 or your real estate professional.