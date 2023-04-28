Welcome to 7030 Max Dr - another luxury home built by Hard to Beat Construction. This stunning home is currently under construction, with an expected completion of summer 2023. Situated on a 10,000+ sq.ft. lot, this home offers 3196 sq.ft. with 4bed/3bath including main floor office. Covered front and back patios invite you to the gorgeous interior and exterior features, that include a two story tall foyer, white oak hardwood flooring, Brazilian slate tile floors, custom cabinetry topped by Quartzite countertops, Bosch Cafe' appliances, custom hood, pantry, large island and laundry chute from the 2nd floor. The primary bedroom provides 2 walk-in closets, spa-like bath with tiled accent walls that are sure to impress, and fantastic views of the Miller Creek area. High end retaining walls are already in place. Photos are of similar property and finishes will be similar. Contact Jeff Socolofsky at 406.396.4595 or your real estate professional for a tour of this Hard to Beat home.