Prepare to be captivated by the exquisite details and tasteful decorations of this Linda Vista home. With 4 spacious BR's , 3 BA you are ensured ample room for comfort and relaxation. The main floor presents an awe-inspiring master suite complete with a lavishly appointed bedroom and a custom shower that exemplifies elegance. Enjoy the open floor plan, ideal for hosting and socializing, accompanied by an incredible kitchen that will satisfy the most culinary enthusiast. Descend to the walk-out basement, where you'll discover a vast space that promises endless entertainment. Indulge in the beauty of the outdoor surroundings from the wrap around deck, providing a serene setting for outdoor gatherings. This property is free from any restrictive covenants or HOA fees, granting you the freedom to embrace your lifestyle. The expansive grounds surrounding the home provide an abundance of open space while the location allows all the amenities that Missoula has to offer.