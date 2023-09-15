Welcome to this Stunning Custom Built Modern Home! This brilliantly designed residence is perched on a premium 14,814 sq. ft. downhill lot, perfectly positioned to take advantage of the captivating Missoula Valley views. No detail was overlooked when customizing this remarkable 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom, energy efficient home with separated potential income producing space downstairs. Designed to be Modern without sacrificing universal appeal and comfort, down to the tasteful decor throughout. The 12 ft. ceilings welcome you into the great room where the only thing that competes with the view is the natural light flooding the space from the expansive floor to ceiling windows. Delivering the warmth of engineered hardwood floors, an open dining area, and access to the large wrap around deck. Sure to impress, the gourmet kitchen features ebony-stained shaker cabinets with over and under cabinet lighting, professional series stainless steel appliances, solid surface quartz countertops, and a stacked stone tile backsplash from countertop to ceiling. A convenient pantry closet for ample storage and a beautiful expansive center island, complete the all inclusive great room. Venture down the hall where the large primary suite provides direct deck access and a private spa-inspired bathroom. Home to a dual sink raised vanity, a beautifully tiled walk-in shower with a plate glass enclosure and his and hers walk in closets. The fully finished daylight lower level, offers a spacious walkout family room with oversized 9 ft ceilings and a well positioned stone wall with gas fireplace. Recently added, with company in mind (or perhaps vacation rental guests), the well positioned kitchenette adds convenience and completes this great space. Two additional generous sized bedrooms can also be found on this level, both with walk-in closets! Outside, you are greeted by a welcoming front entry, fresh landscaping and stone walkway. The large full-length private rear and side deck invites you to sit and enjoy the evening sunsets and offers no-maintenance railings and accents. A partially covered patio located off the lower level supplies shade and privacy on those especially hot days. The low-maintenance exterior includes a TPO commercial-grade roof and factory pre-painted composite wood siding. A large insulated 3-car garage provides ample storage and favorable access through the main floor laundry mudroom. Conveniently located in the established sought after Fairviews neighborhood - close to all amenities and everything Missoula has to offer! For more information please call or text Shayla Suchecki at 406-241-4612 or your real estate​​‌​​​​‌​‌​​​​​‌​​‌‌​‌​​​​‌‌​‌​​ professional.