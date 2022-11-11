3.99% owner financing available on approved credit, terms and conditions apply. You must see to believe the feel of this incredible home recently remodeled by Butler Creek Development. 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom AND a 4 car heated garage! The integrated indoor / outdoor living spaces on the main floor, 11' vaulted ceiling on the main, third story roof top deck with expansive Missoula Valley views, and immense amounts of natural light throughout, give this home a much larger feel than the square footage would indicate. Too many outstanding features to list in this designer mountain modern home Butler Creek Development has become known for. This home has been completely freshened up and is ready for its new owners. Call your Real Estate professional today to schedule a tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $949,000
