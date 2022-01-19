A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best awaits you in this much sought-after Upper Rattlesnake home which could be a wonderful multigenerational option. Sitting on a large corner lot, in a serene park-like setting, this home boasts main floor living and so much more. An abundance of natural light streams in through large picture windows and 2 sliders which give access to the wrap-around porch overlooking the garden and lawn. This home also has a beautiful daylight basement that can be used as a separate living area for family or privacy for your guests. This area has a remodeled kitchen, 2 bathrooms, a large recreation/family area, wet bar, numerous rooms for crafting/storage/tools and separate entrance access to the large patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.
John T. Mosby was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2005 following an incident in the showers at a local gym.
In the Tom Miner Basin near Yellowstone National Park, a ranching family has worked to live alongside grizzly bears by modifying their own behaviors and livestock, and by adopting unique technology.
The 122-room, four-story WoodSpring Suites Hotel is located at 3035 Stockyard Road, just off North Reserve Street.
Castle Rock Construction wanted to build 59 units on the 1.65 acre plot. The decision means they will only be able to build 44 units.
Unauthorized camping in Missoula will no longer be allowed, and the new site was set up using federal funds.
Mary Schmidt Monahan, 61, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances as charged in an indictment. She faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.
A search is underway Friday for a missing 25-year-old skier from Colorado at Lost Trail Ski area.
In early December, the superintendents penned a letter to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen to express their disappointment with her leadership.
Grizzlies helped Doug Peacock heal after his traumatizing service as a Green Beret in Vietnam. In return, the author and filmmaker has dedicated his life to advocating for the bears.