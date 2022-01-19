 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $950,000

A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best awaits you in this much sought-after Upper Rattlesnake home which could be a wonderful multigenerational option. Sitting on a large corner lot, in a serene park-like setting, this home boasts main floor living and so much more. An abundance of natural light streams in through large picture windows and 2 sliders which give access to the wrap-around porch overlooking the garden and lawn. This home also has a beautiful daylight basement that can be used as a separate living area for family or privacy for your guests. This area has a remodeled kitchen, 2 bathrooms, a large recreation/family area, wet bar, numerous rooms for crafting/storage/tools and separate entrance access to the large patio.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News