4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $965,900

Live at the beautiful Ranch Club! This to-be- built home can be customized the way you want it and you can bring your own plans or use one of our plans such as the one shown. Builder will be LM Cox, Inc. Price may vary up or down depending on finishes chosen, square footage, lumber prices, etc..The Ranch Club community includes lifestyle amenities as well as golf memberships and a calendar of events that will keep even the most active person engaged. The Ranch Club is located only a short distance from Reserve Street and downtown, allowing you to enjoy all Missoula has to offer, while still resting in Montana's scenic beauty. Photos shown are general Ranch Club photos and not taken from this lot. Call Barb Christian; 406-240-6465, or your Real Estate Professional.