Welcome to mountain modern living in Big Sky country! This stunning 4-bed, 3.5-bath residence on Macarthur Drive is a rare gem, boasting over 3100 Sq. of impressive design and high-end finishes. From the moment you step through the floor-to-ceiling glass front door, you'll be struck by the sleek, open aesthetic and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and Missoula valley. The living area is truly a showstopper, with a custom stone fireplace serving as the centerpiece and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering uninterrupted views of the Montana sky. Step out onto the spacious covered deck and sip your morning coffee as you take in the ever-changing hues of the sunrise. The kitchen is a gourmet's dream, featuring quartz countertops, LED strip lighting, custom high-end fixtures, and top-of-the-line GE appliances. The adjacent formal dining area is perfect for hosting dinner parties, with picture-perfect views to enhance your guests' dining experience. The primary bedroom is a serene retreat, with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like ensuite bathroom featuring panoramic windows, a modern soaking tub, and a spacious walk-in shower. The second bedroom on the main level boasts a stunning floor to ceiling closet and its own luxurious bathroom. As you make your way to the lower level, get ready to be wowed by the endless possibilities that await. A spacious recreation room/second living space beckons, perfect for hosting game nights or movie marathons. Step outside onto the walkout patio and feel the crisp mountain air as you take in the stunning surroundings. With a hot tub wire outlet at your disposal, you can enjoy relaxing evenings under the stars, soaking your cares away. Two additional bedrooms offer plenty of space for family or guests, while the full bathroom is designed with style and comfort in mind. For the wine connoisseurs out there, you'll love the custom-built wine cellar complete with racks and cabinets that cater to your every need. Whether you're an oenophile or just looking for a chic way to store your favorite bottles, this wine cellar is sure to impress. This lower level is more than just a space to unwind – it's an extension of your Montana lifestyle. With ample room for entertaining, relaxing, and indulging your passions, you'll find everything you need to make this house your dream home. Butler Creek Canyon is known for its expansive views, colorful sunsets, abundant wildlife, all while being just a short 5-minute drive from the bustling downtown Missoula scene. Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate in mountain living. Contact Annelise Hedahl at 406-546-6979 or your real estate professional today!