This level entry, single floor home has been luxuriously designed ― not a detail has been missed! The foyer flows into the expansive great room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. The well-equipped kitchen features a gas stove, pot filler, and an instant hot/cold water dispenser. It's enhanced by a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, plus a large walk-in pantry with built in storage, electricity, and door activated lighting. The stunning primary bedroom suite has s a large walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves. The bathroom has a heated towel rack and toilet seat, and the master shower is digitally controlled with a shower head, rain head, hand-held and body sprays!
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $987,000
