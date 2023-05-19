Almost 1/2 Acre and 3184 square feet make up this newly finished home. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and plenty of common area space is sure to grab your attention. Oversized double car garage, built in fireplace and central vacuum are just a few of the amenities this home has to offer. Large family room located upstairs above the garage is ready for activities or movie nights. Beautiful views looking South out of the primary suite is a jaw dropper. Tiled level entry shower with dual shower faucets, dual sinks and dual closets rounds out this room. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Sizable sliding glass door leads you to the covered deck just outside the kitchen. From there you will find two retaining walls that bring you to the top of the property that levels out that would be an incredible spot for the little ones to play in the soon to be fully fenced yard. Call Jordan 406.396.6247 or your Real Estate Professional to set your private viewing.