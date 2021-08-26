4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $995,000

Enjoy luxury, urban style living in these spacious, new construction townhomes designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studio. Featuring three floors of perfectly designed living space, the townhomes maximize functionality and offer ultimate comfort. Each townhome features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two large living spaces, gourmet kitchens, private elevators, high end fixtures and finishes throughout, a private garage and chić covered rooftop decks. Situated in downtown Missoula, walking distance to St. Patrick's Medical Center, restaurants, shopping, and parks.