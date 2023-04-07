Lot 27 Elk Ridge in Stevensville, Montana is a beautiful property that offers comfortable and spacious living on a large piece of land. The house was built by Beauchamp Constructions LLC, known for their attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. The house boasts 2,632 square feet of living space, providing ample room for entertaining guests. The one and a half story design gives the house a unique charm, with a cozy upper level that offers privacy and comfort. The property sits on 2.73 acres of land, offering plenty of space for outdoor activities, gardening, or simply enjoying the stunning views of the surrounding area. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing a comfortable and private space for everyone in the household. For more info text: elkridge to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. (See Additional Remarks) The main level features an open floor plan, with a spacious living room, dining area, and a well-appointed kitchen that is perfect for cooking and entertaining. The large windows throughout the house bring in plenty of natural light, making the interior bright and inviting. Overall, Lot 27 Elk Ridge is a wonderful property that offers a perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and spaciousness, all in a beautiful location in the heart of Montana.