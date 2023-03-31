Lot 22 Elk Ridge in Stevensville, Montana is a stunning property that boasts a spacious living area of 2,880 square feet situated on a sprawling 2.89-acre land. The property features a beautiful one and a half story house that was built by the renowned Beauchamp Constructions LLC. The house is designed with comfort and luxury in mind, featuring four spacious bedrooms and four modern bathrooms. The bedrooms are well-appointed with ample closet space, large windows that let in plenty of natural light, and comfortable carpeting underfoot. The bathrooms are tastefully designed with high-end fixtures, modern vanities, and elegant tile work. The main living area of the house is bright and airy, thanks to the large windows that provide spectacular views of the large-covered back patio and the surrounding landscape. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. (See Additional Remarks) The open-concept design allows for easy flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen, making it perfect for entertaining guests or spending time with family. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring ample counter space, and plenty of storage. It is designed to accommodate large gatherings and features a center island that provides additional workspace and seating. The house also features a spacious garage that can accommodate multiple vehicles and provides additional storage space. The landscaping around the property is beautifully designed, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the property. In summary, Lot 22 Elk Ridge in Stevensville, Montana is a gorgeous property that offers a luxurious living experience. With its spacious living area, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and high-end finishes throughout, it is the perfect place to call home.