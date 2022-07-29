 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,529,000

Enjoy this newly built home set on a sprawling 10.14 acre lot with sensational mountain views. Indulge in style in this bright and open layout, with circle sawn Red Fir flooring along with a soaring Blue Pine tongue and groove ceiling and large windows framing the views over the surrounding landscape. The living room flows freely into the chic chef's kitchen, with a suite of LG black stainless-steel appliances, ample storage, a walk-in pantry and large center island where guests can gather. Meals can be enjoyed in the dining area or out on the expansive deck. The main level features a full guest bath with copper-toned shower, a laundry room with bench seating, storage, and soaking sink along with a luxurious master suite which boasts a luxurious 6'x6' walk-in spa shower, dual sinks, a walk-in closet with built-ins, and a sliding door with a covered patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms including an en-suite. One of the guest bedrooms opens to its own patio and has outdoor storage. Detached from the home is a four-car garage, with a shop area, washer and dryer hookups and a half bath, as well as an apartment with kitchenette, bathroom, and privacy patio.

