Welcome to your dream oasis in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley! This exceptional new build home offers an exquisite blend of modern luxury and natural beauty, all on a sprawling 2.38-acre parcel. With 2850 square feet of thoughtfully designed one-level living space, this home is a masterpiece of comfort and convenience. Step inside and experience the awe-inspiring open concept design that seamlessly connects the great room, dining area, and chef's kitchen. The vaulted ceilings in the great room create an airy and inviting atmosphere, while the propane fireplace adds warmth and charm to the space. The chef's kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, an expansive island, and ample quartz countertops that extend throughout the home. Indulge in the luxury of a primary bedroom suite that exceeds all expectations. This spacious retreat boasts a double vanity sink, a spacious tiled shower, a large walk-in closet, and a corner soaking tub that promises relaxation after a long day. The attention to detail is evident, from the exquisite finishes to the impeccable craftsmanship. With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, there's plenty of room for family and guests. The expansive laundry/mudroom provides both convenience and functionality, making daily tasks a breeze. The insulated and heated 2-car garage ensures your vehicles are protected in all seasons.Outside, the beauty of Montana unfolds before you. Enjoy panoramic views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains from every angle. The inviting front entry and covered rear patio allow you to soak in the natural beauty in comfort. And with 360-degree views, every sunrise and sunset is a breathtaking spectacle. Beyond the property, adventure awaits. The Bitterroot National Forest road network beckons, offering opportunities for hunting, ATV riding, and exploration. The renowned Blue Ribbon Trout fishery of the Bitterroot River is within easy reach, satisfying the desires of anglers and nature enthusiasts. Located in the esteemed Stevensville School District and within the desirable Eagle Watch Subdivision, this home offers not just a residence, but a lifestyle. The 30-year Architectural Shingles and R49 insulation in the roof ensure durability and energy efficiency for years to come. With the convenience of propane forced air and heat, your comfort is guaranteed in all seasons. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of paradise in the Bitterroot Valley. This property is more than just a home; it's a gateway to a life filled with natural beauty, adventure, and tranquility. Experience the best of Montana living while remaining within easy commuting distance to all Bitterroot Valley towns and Missoula. Seize this rare opportunity and make this exceptional property your own! Call Max Coleman or your real estate professional.