4 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $939,900

Custom home to be built across from Lee Metcalf Refuge on 1.44 acres. Open living with vaulted living room, kitchen, and master suite. 2314 sq.ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, bonus flex room, central A/C, fireplace, 9 ft ceilings throughout, 8ft tall doors, mudroom and laundry with access to master closet, and attached 3 car garage. Glass doors in master to extended concrete back patio to maximize views! Bonus room could be additional bedroom with full bath. Pictures for representation only, house to be built similar. Additional floor plans available. Seller reserves the right to adjust pricing up or down based on current market values, fluctuating material pricing or changes made by the buyer. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783, Shawn Springer 406-552-9688 or your Real Estate Professional.