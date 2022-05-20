Custom home to be built across from Lee Metcalf Refuge on 1.44 acres. Open living with vaulted living room, kitchen, and master suite. 2314 sq.ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, bonus flex room, central A/C, fireplace, 9 ft ceilings throughout, 8ft tall doors, mudroom and laundry with access to master closet, and attached 3 car garage. Glass doors in master to extended concrete back patio to maximize views! Bonus room could be additional bedroom with full bath. Pictures for representation only, house to be built similar. Additional floor plans available. Seller reserves the right to adjust pricing up or down based on current market values, fluctuating material pricing or changes made by the buyer. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783, Shawn Springer 406-552-9688 or your Real Estate Professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $939,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent notice from the City of Missoula required campers to take down structures and fences.
William L. Managhan, 52, is charged with one felony count of strangulation.
Over a dozen people are living at an illegal campground west of Missoula and the residents say they've been forced to dump sewage tanks into a field nearby.
Public funds would be used to re-route South Avenue. Also, 20% of the rental units would be set aside for people making at or below 80% of Area Median Income.
The victim's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-rozlyn-bluemel
The company sells beef and pork raised in the Bitterroot Valley.
Jordan "J.D." Hall claimed the inebriation noted by the officer in the arrest report was due to a "documented vitamin D deficiency."
Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse has killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators.
A pair of proposed developments, one a major subdivision and one an asphalt plant and gravel pit, have been met with resistance in the rural, scenic Arlee area north of Missoula.
Occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries. One person was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.