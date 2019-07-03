The Montana Supreme Court has reversed a district court's ruling and denied author Jon Krakauer's request for records detailing a University of Montana Griz football star's reinstatement after he was ordered expelled.
For years, Krakauer has fought the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education’s Office in court for these records in an effort to determine why the office chose to let quarterback Jordan Johnson remain at the Missoula flagship after he was ordered expelled in a 2012 decision affirmed by then-President Royce Engstrom.
Johnson was accused of rape in 2012. UM expelled him, but Johnson appealed that decision to the Commissioner of Higher Education’s Office, led by Commissioner Clay Christian, and he was reinstated. A jury eventually acquitted Johnson.
The author's pursuit of the records relevant to the reinstatement dragged on for years and pitted two rights enshrined by the Montana Constitution against each other — individual privacy and the public right to know. Wednesday’s majority opinion, which referred to Johnson as “John Doe,” came down in favor of the former.
“After balancing the public’s right to know the information contained in Doe’s records with Doe’s right of privacy, we conclude the demand of Doe’s privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure,” wrote Justice Laurie McKinnon.
The court’s order dismissed Krakauer’s petition with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reintroduced, and it affirmed an earlier district court order denying him attorney’s fees.
Krakauer chronicled the case and others in his 2015 book "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town."
When he initially sought the release of records surrounding the decision, the Commissioner’s Office turned him down on privacy grounds. Krakauer sued, arguing that the Commissioner's treatment of a star student athlete was a matter of public interest.
"The matter of how and why the state's highest university official deemed it appropriate to secretly reverse a University decision to expel its star quarterback accused of rape, is a matter of significant public concern, not outweighed by any individual privacy concerns of the athlete, and certainly not by any federal law offering blanket protection to student disciplinary records," Krakauer argued in a court document.
Lewis and Clark County District Court agreed and ordered the records released; the Commissioner's Office appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, which remanded the case to District Court for an "in camera" review, or private review of records. After the review, that court again ordered the records released in June 2018.
The Commissioner’s Office again appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, and a majority of justices — McKinnon, James Jeremiah Shea, Dirk Sandefur and Ingrid Gustafson — reversed the lower court's decision and denied the request.
In her opinion, McKinnon found one aspect of Krakauer’s information request to be a fatal flaw: he had singled out Johnson by name.
“Krakauer wants to know if the Commissioner showed favoritism towards Doe in the handling of Doe’s sexual assault investigation because of that status” as a student athlete, she wrote. “By making a specific request for Doe’s records, Krakauer made it clear that he is not interested in the Commissioner’s handling of sexual assault investigations generally; he is interested in only the Commissioner’s handling of Doe’s investigation because Doe is a high-profile athlete.
"Were we to find this a basis for disclosure, the right to know would always subsume the privacy interest, making the student’s enhanced privacy interest always subject to the whim and caprice of public sentiment.”
Elsewhere, McKinnon posited that, if Johnson’s name could be detached from the commissioner’s handling of his case, the records may have been releasable. “Here, a more generalized request for information and one in which the Commissioner could have redacted Doe’s information in a manner that would have protected his privacy interest may have allowed for public disclosure.”
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Jim Rice called this focus on the request's wording “troubling.”
The majority’s opinion could give privacy interests the upper hand over public access in the future, predicted Lee Banville, an associate professor at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism and an expert in media law.
“What we’ve had up to this point is, ‘Does the public need to understand how this process works?’” McKinnon’s opinion, he said, could establish that “unless you can protect a student’s privacy by redacting the name, the information shouldn’t be public, which is a much different standard” than has previously been applied.
“It represents what could be a very fundamental shift” in disclosure standards, Banville said. But he added that whether that shift actually takes place depends on how district courts interpret this ruling: as a narrow one specific to the Krakauer case, or a broad one applicable to other cases. “As we start to see judges rule on other cases, we’ll see what happens in other cases.”
Krakauer's attorney, Mike Meloy of Helena, earlier told the Missoulian that the case represents "an extremely important issue to people, to the media, to anyone who routinely has to access the workings of government."
"If you can't recover your fees, you're probably not going to enforce your right … (And) unless we get this straightened out, the right will be there, but it will be meaningless because nobody can afford to enforce it," Meloy said in a 2018 interview.
Courts only rule on some of Montanans’ public records requests. When citizens seek state documents, their first stops are the agencies themselves. Through his work with the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, Banville said he’s seen greater reluctance to fill records requests — and worries that this decision could only make it harder.
“It’s becoming a question of ‘Who’s more likely to sue us?’” — the requestor or the individuals named in the request, he said. “That has led to agencies being very cautious in the way they serve these requests. I think this decision will give them fodder” to withhold records.
Already, the Commissioner of Higher Education’s Office has indicated that it will incorporate this ruling into its future records requests. In a statement, the office’s chief legal counsel, Viv Hammill, said that the court “provided us with sound guidance and a roadmap for how to analyze requests in the future.”
“Commissioner Christian greatly values the public’s right to know, but when it comes to student records with enhanced privacy protections, those protections and the facts of each case must be weighed very carefully. The ruling upholds the commissioner’s contention that he needed to follow state and federal law in protecting student privacy.” Christian assumed the Commissioner’s role in January 2012, and has held it throughout the expulsion, its reversal, and subsequent lawsuit.
Neither Meloy nor Johnson’s attorney, David Paoli, responded Wednesday to requests for comment.
However, Paoli earlier also chastised Krakauer for naming the student and for his motive to write a "for profit book."
"Petitioner intends to publish these records and identify Intervenor by name each time, maybe with a slight wink and nod, but with impunity, to further publicize his book," he argued in a court document.