Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian prognosticators like the Grizzlies to beat Idaho

Idaho has been underwhelming since returning to the FCS level and the Big Sky Conference in 2018.

For starters, it had to feel humbling to make that move. When the Vandals went big-time in 1996, my guess is they thought they'd rake in some of the same bowl money and attention Boise State did after moving to the FBS level the same year. It didn't happen.

I helped out with a series of Missoulian enterprise stories back in 2008 exploring the viability of Montana moving up to big-time college football. The series examined Idaho and Boise State and their fortunes on the FBS level.

Long story short, the picture we painted about Idaho wasn't as nice as the one painted about Boise State. Had the folks in Moscow known how that series would turn out, they might not have spent quite as much time showing us around campus.

When the Vandals returned to the FCS in 2018, you figured maybe they'd be a little more competitive in football. As an FCS (actually Division I-AA) program for 18 seasons from 1978–1995, Idaho made the playoffs 11 times and advanced to the national semifinals twice (1988 and 1993).

Since rejoining the Big Sky four years ago, it's not just the Grizzlies that the Vandals have struggled to beat. Idaho has gone 13-19, which is stunning when you think about how bad some of the teams are at the bottom of the league.

Idaho is, however, 2-0 in the Big Sky this season. It's great news for the league. The more competitive teams, the stronger the conference. It's a good sign for the future.

Here's the Missoulian staff's picks for this week:

Idaho (2-0, 3-2) at No. 3 Montana (2-0, 5-0), 1 p.m., KPAX-TV: The Vandals are no doubt eager to show the Grizzlies how much they've improved since taking it on the chin at home against Montana last season, 34-14. Still, there's no getting around the fact Idaho struggles to win away from its home dome. The Vandals were 1-5 on the road last season and they're 1-2 this season. Yes, the two losses were to FBS teams. I'm still convinced the Vandals are not as good playing on the road outside and they're certainly not good enough to beat the Grizzlies in Zootown unless Montana hands them four turnovers. Speltz: Montana 31, Idaho 24. Gogola: Montana 34, Idaho 17. Semb: Griz 38, Vandals 24.

No. 4 Montana State (3-0, 5-1) at Northern Colorado (1-2, 2-4), 1 p.m., ESPN+: A lot of folks wondered if former Denver Broncos pass-catcher Ed McCaffrey could wake up the sleepy Bears. He's been around since December of 2019 and the Bears are still sleepy. Last year they went 3-8 and this year they're equally mediocre. For what it's worth, Northern Colorado has given up 55 points the last two weeks to Idaho and Sac State. Good luck holding down the high-powered Cats. Speltz: Montana State 55, Northern Colorado 10. Gogola: Montana State 42, Northern Colorado 13. Semb: Bobcats 45, Bears 21.

No. 5 Sacramento State (2-0, 5-0) at Eastern Washington (0-2, 1-4), 5 p.m.: If it was 2021, I'd call this the Game of the Week in the Big Sky. But 2022 has not been kind to the Eags. They've lost four games in a row and the Hornets have won five in a row. Eastern can keep this close for a while the way it did with Montana State, but Sacramento State is for real. Speltz: Hornets 41, Eags 30. Gogola: Sac State 56, Eastern Washington 35. Semb: Hornets 42, Eagles 28.

Cal Poly (0-2, 1-4) at Idaho State (0-3, 0-6), 1 p.m., ESPN+: The Bengals gave the Grizzlies a run for their money two weeks ago. Then they took last weekend off in a blowout loss to Montana State. The Mustangs have lost three in a row, but they always seem to score at least three touchdowns. This week they'll score at least three and they'll hand the hapless Bengals their seventh straight loss. Speltz: Mustangs 28, Bengals 21. Gogola: Cal Poly 35, Idaho State 24, Semb: Mustangs 28, Bengals 24.

No. 6 Weber State (2-0, 5-0) at Portland State (1-1, 2-3), 3 p.m., ESPN+: The Vikings have won two in a row since getting humbled in Missoula. Last week they whipped the Lincoln University Oaklanders, 48-6. Never heard of them? Me neither. The Wildcats are mighty good and Portland State does not have enough firepower to trip them up. Speltz: Wildcats 48, Vikings 18. Gogola: Weber State 38, Portland State 16. Semb: Wildcats 35, Vikings 24.

Northern Arizona (1-2, 2-4) at UC Davis (0-2, 1-4): I feel sorry for the Aggies because they had such a brutal schedule to start the season, losing at Cal, South Dakota State and Montana State and at home against Weber State. Suffice to say, Davis is better than its 1-4 record and the team will prove it Saturday. Speltz: Davis 30, Northern Arizona 17. Gogola: Davis 31, Northern Arizona 27. Semb: Aggies 27, Lumberjacks 24.