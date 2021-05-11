Cami Sellers earns All-Big Sky first team honors, 3 more garner All-Conference nods

McGrath, who takes a 14-game hitting streak into the postseason, ranks second in the Big Sky in runs (38), third in hits (56), RBIs (40) and doubles (11), and fourth in batting average (.392) and home runs (12).

Her career-high 12 home runs this season give her 24 for her career, which rank second in program history behind Delene Colburn’s 45.

Starting all 44 games at shortstop, McGrath went just eight games all season without recording a hit and struck out only 10 times in 143 at-bats.

McGrath at short and Becker at third give Montana an All-Big Sky left side of the infield and at the top two spots in the order.

Over the last month of the season, those two have been setting the table for Sellers and Toon, who hit in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots in the order.

The four are collectively hitting .357 and have Montana at .305 as a team, the second-highest average in program history.

Becker, who has batted leadoff in all but six games this season, closed the spring on a tear, going 14 for 22 over Montana’s final six regular-season games, with four three-hit games, five multiple-hit games to raise her batting average from .275 to .331.