MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies safety Reid Miller had to fight for playing time in college and eventually earned a starting spot in his final season. His perseverance has paid off again, this time in the form of a rookie minicamp invite from the New Orleans Saints.
“The work’s just beginning now. I mean, I’ve been working. But it really is beginning now,” Miller told 406mtsports.com. “I’m excited for an opportunity. That’s all I’ve ever asked for.”
The 5-foot-10, 208-pound Miller will attend the Saints’ rookie minicamp from May 10-12 for a three-day tryout to attempt to earn a contract. The team will fly him down May 8 or 9, he said, about one week after Montana’s graduation ceremony.
The call from the Saints around 9 a.m. Sunday caught Miller off guard while he was making protein pancakes for breakfast.
“The Saints were a team I haven’t heard from through this whole process,” Miller said. “I got a call this morning around 9 a.m. They asked if I signed anywhere or committed to go to any minicamps. I told them no, so they put the offer on the table for rookie minicamp.”
Miller, a Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, native, started in eight games and played in 11 at Montana after grad transferring from Arkansas, where he played mostly on special teams for three seasons. With the Griz in 2018, he had 68 total tackles, which were the fourth most on the team, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Now chasing his pro dream, Miller thinks New Orleans could be a good fit for him and what he has to offer.
“They value special teams, and I really like that,” Miller said. “That’s what I’m about. That’s how I’m going to make a roster. That’s how I’m going to stay on rosters.”