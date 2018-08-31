The University of Montana athletic department announced Friday that football player Jeremy Calhoun has received a two-game suspension for violating the student-athlete code of conduct.
Calhoun, a star running back for the team, has been implicated in two unrelated conflicts during the offseason.
He allegedly was involved in a fight May 5 outside Stockman's Bar on Front Street that sent a University of Montana student to the hospital.
Six weeks later, Calhoun was cited for disorderly conduct. According to his Missoula Municipal Court citation, Calhoun used profane language, calling an "unknown female" a "bitch." Calhoun pleaded not guilty Friday in Municipal Court. His next hearing has been set for Oct. 25.
At this point, no charges have been filed in District Court in connection with the fight. Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst told the Missoulian in an email Friday her office has been working with the victim to gather additional information about his injuries. She said prosecutors expect to file a complaint in the coming weeks. Calhoun's attorney, John Smith, declined to comment.
An official with the Montana Athletics department confirmed to the Missoulian Friday afternoon that the suspension is related to the May 5 fight, not the disorderly conduct citation. The Athlete Conduct Team (ACT) has not acted on the disorderly conduct citation yet, the official said.
The Griz play their season opener Saturday at home against Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Their second game is the following Saturday in Missoula against Drake.
The two-game suspension falls in line with the procedures outlined in the Montana Athletics Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.
According to the code of conduct, misdemeanor assaults as well as conduct "that is deemed inappropriate, reckless, inciting or malicious … which could bring embarrassment to the team, the Department of Athletics, or the campus community" fall under a Category II violation.
The penalty for a first offense of that category is a "minimum suspension of 10 percent of scheduled contests." For a Griz football player, that equates to a 1.1 game suspension. Charges do not need to be filed for the ACT to issue sanctions.
The disorderly conduct citation is outlined as a Category III violation in the code of conduct. Punishment for a first offense of a Category III citation includes: "One or more of the following depending on nature of offense: mandatory alcohol/drug counseling, community service, letter of apology, behavior contract, restitution, parent/guardian notification, suspension from practice activities, suspension of team activities." The sanction for a second offense is a minimum suspension of 10 percent of scheduled contests.
The person who said Calhoun punched him outside Stockman's filed a petition in June asking a judge to release all materials gathered by the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Attorney's Office pertaining to the case. Calhoun is the only person mentioned in the petition, which was obtained by the Missoulian. Judge Karen Townsend on June 15 ordered the release of the information to the victim.
On May 5, Missoula police responded to Stockman's Bar around 1:30 a.m. for a report of an assault involving several people. Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Scott Pastian said then authorities had obtained surveillance footage of the incident from a nearby business.
UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam in May confirmed to the Missoulian that the incident outside Stockman's involved student athletes, including members of the football team.
The case was sent to the Missoula County Attorney's Office later that month.
The victim's mother told the Missoulian that Calhoun punched her son, knocking out two teeth, and that her son would need several surgeries on his jaw as a result of the assault.
On Friday, she said she was disappointed by the two-game suspension, having hoped Calhoun would be out of play for a longer term.
"Something needs to be done and they need to be held accountable," she said.
The victim's mother does expect charges to be filed against Calhoun, following her contact with the Missoula County Attorney's Office.
She added that the allegations against the running back have not tainted her perspective of the university, Montana Athletics or head football coach Bobby Hauck.
"The Grizzlies have a great tradition and great coaching," she said. "It's just a couple people ruining their name. … I think Bobby Hauck definitely handled it well in his communications with me. I just want to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else."
Hauck can levy additional sanctions if he chooses. For example, when then-senior starting linebacker Connor Strahm was charged with a misdemeanor DUI in 2017, he was suspended for two games, and lost his starting job for four games. The same sanctions were brought against then-senior Justin Strong last season after his arrest in Pullman, Washington. Strong was suspended for two games by the ACT, but lost his starting job for four games.
Before Calhoun was officially suspended by the ACT, he did not appear on the team's depth chart that was released Wednesday.
Hauck's comment at the time was, "He's not in our top three for this game."
Jeremy Calhoun — who is not to be confused with his twin brother Justin Calhoun, one of Montana's starting cornerbacks — started all 11 games as a junior last season, racking up a team-high 684 yards on 158 carries. That mark was the ninth-highest among Big Sky Conference rushers last season.