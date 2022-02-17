Montana Lady Griz win home thriller over Idaho

MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles shot the ball more Thursday night than she has in any other game this season.

The strategy worked wonders.

Stiles scored a career-high 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a 76-73 home win over Idaho in front of 2,309 fans. The Lady Griz snapped a two-game skid in improving to 8-6 in Big Sky Conference play and 15-8 overall.

Stiles was 12 for 21 from the floor and 3 for 3 from behind the arc. Teammate Kyndall Keller also totaled a career high in points, tallying 16 on 6-for-11 shooting.

Senior Carmen Gfeller was the hero late for the Lady Griz. With her team clinging to a 72-71 lead, she came up with a critical steal off a bad pass by Idaho's Paris Atchley. She hit two free throws with 3.7 ticks left to make the score 74-71, then after Idaho cut its deficit to 74-73, Gfeller hit another to foul shots with 2.2 ticks left.

Stiles was the catalyst in helping the hosts build a 13-8 lead early, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting with two triples. Idaho settling in and used nine points by Sydney Gandy to knot the score at 20-20 heading into the second frame.

The second quarter was back-and-forth and it looked as though Montana was going to head to halftime with a lead after Kylie Frohlich hit a bucket at 1:47 to give the hosts a 38-34 lead. But the Vandals finished the half with a 5-0 run, sparked by Tiana Johnson's triple.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

