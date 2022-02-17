 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONTANA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Montana Lady Griz

IDAHO AT MONTANA

Idaho’s Louise Forsyth, left, looks to pass against Montana’s Dani Bartsch, right, during a game Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena. Idaho led 39-38 at halftime. For a full recap, analysis and photos, log onto missoulian.com or see Saturday's edition of the Missoulian. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles shot the ball more Thursday night than she has in any other game this season.

The strategy worked wonders.

Turnovers are tainting al lthe good things the montana lady grix are doing lately.

Stiles was the catalyst in helping the hosts build a 13-8 lead early, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting with two triples. Idaho settling in and used nine points by Sydney Gandy to knot the score at 20-20 heading into the second frame.

The second quarter was back-and-forth and it looked as though Montana was going to head to halftime with a lead after Kylie Frohlich hit a bucket at 1:47 to give the hosts a 38-34 lead. But the Vandals finished the half with a 5-0 run, sparked by Tiana Johnson's triple.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Big Sky standings

;league;overall

Idaho St.;12-3;16-8 

Montana St.;11-3;16-9 

So. Utah;11-4;15-9 

Sac State;9-5;13-10 

No. Arizona;8-6;11-11 

Montana;7-6;14-8 

Idaho;5-7;6-15 

No. Colorado;5-9;9-13 

E. Washington;4-10;6-17 

Weber State;4-11;8-16

Portland St.;0-12;5-15

Thursday's results

Idaho at Montana

E. Washington at Montana St.

Idaho St. at No. Colorado

Portland St. at No. Arizona

Weber St. at Sacramento St.

Saturday games

Montana at Portland State

So. Utah at Montana State

Idaho State at Sac State

Idaho at E. Washington

Weber St. at No. Colorado

Montana at Portland State

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Portland, Oregon

Viking Pavilion (3,094)

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KMPT AM 930/99.7 FM

Live stats: gogriz.com.

Records: Montana is . 

Series: Montana leads, 50-22.

Tentative starting lineups

Montana

00-Sammy Fatkin, 5-11, sr.;ppg 

2-Sophia Stiles, 5-9, sr.;ppg

10-Haley Huard, 6-1, fr.;ppg

11-Abby Anderson, 6-2, sr.;ppg

20-Carmen Gfeller, 6-1, jr.;ppg 

Portland State

1-Alaya Fitzgerald, 5-11, fr.;ppg

5-Savannah Dhaliwal, 6-0, sr.;ppg

12-Emeralda Morales, 5-5, fr.;ppg 

22-Rhema Ogele, 6-3, fr.;ppg

23-Jada Lewis, 5-9, jr.;ppg

 

