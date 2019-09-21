Freshman Beatrix Frissell and senior June Eastwood finished second and third on Saturday morning to lead the Montana women’s cross country team to a second-place behind Utah State at the Montana State Cross Country Classic at the Bridger Creek Golf Course in Bozeman.
The Grizzlies knocked off the host Bobcats by five points to give Montana its first victory over Montana State since the 2016 Big Sky Conference Championship.
Frissell covered the three-mile course in a time of 17:23 to place second behind Montana State freshman Camila Noe. Eastwood was one-tenth of a second behind Frissell, who opened her collegiate career with a victory three weeks ago at the Clash of the Inland Northwest in Cheney, Wash.
In the men’s race, sophomore Hunter May led the Grizzlies with a 26th-place finish. Montana, with 114 points, finished behind Montana State (28), Utah State (36) and Idaho State (73).
Those three teams accounted for the top 17 collegiate finishers. MSU’s Collin Buck won the five-mile race in a time of 24:50. He was followed by teammate Duncan Hamilton (25:03).
May clocked a time of 26:22. He was followed by redshirt freshman Rogelio Mares (26:27) in 29th, sophomore Ben Vanderbosch (26:38) in 34th, junior Kyle Peterson (26:39) in 35th and freshman Truman Cowan (26:54) in 38th.