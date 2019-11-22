Imagine for a moment that you're Montana football coach Bobby Hauck.
His team put a whuppin' on the No. 3-ranked team in the country, Weber State, last Saturday. But he couldn't even really enjoy it.
Why? Because we all know the Grizzlies could beat the New England Patriots and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the same season and it still wouldn't be enough if they lost to those pesky Montana State Bobcats.
Ah, rivalry week. You gotta love it.
The great thing about Saturday's Brawl of the Wild is that it's hard to call. Third-ranked Montana is the favorite but eighth-ranked Montana State is 7-0 in November games over the past two seasons.
It'll be interesting to see how the Cats fare defensively. They contained the Grizzlies' offensive attack the last two years with Ty Gregorak as defensive coordinator. Gregorak had advanced knowledge of the Griz since he served as a coach at Montana for many years prior to moving over to Montana State.
Gregorak is no longer with the Bobcats. His absence is going to effect Montana State's ability to stop Montana. Mark my word.
No. 3 Montana at No. 8 Montana State: The way quarterback Dalton Sneed played last week in leading the Grizzlies past Weber State, you have to like Montana's chances in this one. Plus the Griz defense is playing lights out. But beware of the Pride of Dillon, Montana State's Troy Andersen. He can beat you at linebacker and quarterback and heaven knows where else coach Jeff Choate might play him. As long as Andersen is on the field, the Cats have a fighting chance. Speltz: Determined Grizzlies 31, Pesky Bobcats 28. Gogola: Montana 34, Montana State 28. Houghtaling: Grizzly Bears 24, Kitty Cats 20.
Idaho State at No. 6 Weber State: Still a little stunning to think back on how the Grizzlies dismantled the proud Weber State program last week. You have to wonder if the Wildcats were complacent after faring so well against Big Sky competition the past few seasons. Look for Weber State to bounce back nicely with a big win over their rival this week. Speltz: Weber State 38, Idaho State 24. Gogola: Weber State 38, Idaho State 17. Houghtaling: Wildcats 30, Bengals 15.
UC Davis at No. 4 Sacramento State: The Hornets, like the Grizzlies and Wildcats, are playing for a share of the Big Sky title this week. Sac State has already set a program record for the most wins in the school's NCAA Division I era (8). Davis had a nice win at Portland State two weeks ago but followed up with a home loss to Montana State. This season is not going to end well for the Aggies. Speltz: Playoff-bound Hornets 44, Aggies 30. Gogola: UC Davis 35, Sacramento State 34. Houghtaling: Hornets 37, Aggies 33.
Portland State at Eastern Washington: The Eagles boast a 13-game winning streak at Roos Field. They've embraced their red turf and they've bounced back nicely since a humbling loss in Missoula, winning three games in a row. Portland State, in contrast, will take a three-game losing streak to Cheney, Washington. Speltz: Red Turf Kings 49, Vikings 35. Gogola: Eastern Washington 42, Portland State 35. Houghtaling: Eagles 44, Vikings 34.
Idaho at Northern Arizona: The Vandals have dropped their last two games and the Lumberjacks their last three. Still, I'm going with the Jacks because they're 4-1 at the Walkup Skydome this season and they're playing better football right now. NAU dropped a 31-30 heartbreaker at Southern Utah last Saturday. Speltz: Northern Arizona 28, Idaho 21. Gogola: Northern Arizona 28, Idaho 27. Houghtaling: Jacks 27, Vandals 24.
North Dakota at Southern Utah: The Fighting Hawks are hard to peg, with a sparkling 5-0 record at home and a dismal 1-4 mark on the road. Southern Utah is 3-2 at home and coming off a thrilling win over Northern Arizona in Cedar City. Still, the Hawks have playoff aspirations and nearly knocked off Weber State in Ogden on Nov. 3, so they're a good bet to win this one. Speltz: North Dakota 40, Southern Utah 34. Gogola: North Dakota 35, Southern Utah 27. Houghtaling: Fighting Hawks 35, T-Birds 26.
Cal Poly at Northern Colorado: As far as the Big Sky is concerned, this is the No One Cares Bowl since the Mustangs and Bears are at the bottom of the league standings. On the other hand, both teams have been competitive lately. Considering it's senior day in Greeley, I'm going with the home team. Speltz: Bears 34, Mustangs 27. Gogola: Cal Poly 21, Northern Colorado 20. Houghtaling: 'Stangs 26, Bears 23.