Rosie Sterk brings talent, drive to Grizzly tennis

Sterk comes to Missoula from her hometown of Bridge of Allan, situated about halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow on the River Forth, with a clear vision of what she wanted in her American college tennis experience.

"I wanted a medium-size school with a nice atmosphere and community around it, and I feel like I found the perfect school in Montana," said Sterk.

She also knew what she wanted in a coach and how that coach would help her develop into the best player she could possibly be. She found that in Ascher and says she's excited for the development process to begin.

"He and I got on really well the first time we met. We both have a huge apatite to learn, which is really nice," Sterk added.

"I think I still have so much to learn, but to me, that means I still have so much more to give. So, I'm really excited about going to Montana and developing and improving. That's my main goal."

On the court, Sterk has found success by mixing up her aggressive game, employing a big serve with a strong forehand and a solid slice and volley.

For Ascher, it's just the type of profile that he thinks will lead to success in the Big Sky Conference.