Thankful to be playing: Montana Lady Griz open at Utah State Wednesday

"I think we're all just super excited to get a game in, a real game, for the first time," said Anderson, Montana's top returning scorer, averaging 9.0 points per contest last season. "It's been tough with not really any preseason. It feels like you're doing the same thing every week, like you're in a simulator."

Petrino is less concerned with what Utah State will do than he is his group finding a formula for success. He will try a lot of different combinations, looking for good ones ahead of Montana's Big Sky home opener next Thursday against Southern Utah.

Petrino has brought with him 13 of 15 team members for Wednesday's game. The list includes all four athletes that saw the floor in official competition last season.

This season is unique in the sense that coaches do not have to make redshirt decisions, since every player has been granted an extra year of eligibility. That opens the door for the five Lady Griz true freshmen to show what they can do off the bench against a run-and-gun Utah State team.

"I expect a very aggressive Utah State team that likes to push the ball," Petrino said. "They like to score it quick. I think our transition defense, guarding the dribble, guarding on-ball screens and rebounding will be key. The pace will be crazy."