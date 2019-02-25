Dylan Schulte's first professional bout was a fast and wild ride Saturday night.
The 22-year-old Missoula Sentinel grad was pitted against Nate "Bad Man" Morrow in the Elite Fight League #3 event in Lincoln, Nebraska. Both MMA fighters were making their pro debut.
In typical fashion, Schulte was the aggressor in the beginning. He lunged at Morrow's legs, picked him up and executed a body slam. But Morrow, of Hastings, Nebraska, was able to gain an advantage from his spot on the bottom by reaching back and wrapping his left arm around Schulte's neck.
Morrow executed a reversal move and then secured a first-round submission win in 38 seconds via guillotine choke. Morrow celebrated by jumping on the top of the fence surrounding the octagon, then hugged Schulte in a show of sportsmanship.
Morrow offered the following message on his Facebook feed:
"I didn't expect the outcome to be as short as it was but either way I'm coming to finish any man who steps in front me no matter if it's 38 seconds or minutes or even hours this is my favorite thing and i can't wait to show off all the things yal haven't seen yet!"
Schulte earned a state wrestling championship at Sentinel and posted a 7-1 record as an MMA amateur fighter. He trained with the local Dogpound Fight Team prior to moving to Denver last winter.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian.com