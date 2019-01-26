Editor's note: Highlights and top scorers will be updated on the 406mtsports.com website as results arrive from around the state.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Brady Martin led with 21 points and Trevor Swanson was right behind with 20 as Helena Capital raced to a 13-point first-quarter lead and never let up in a 74-51 rout of Kalispell Flathead. Bridger Grovom added 11 points for the Bruins. Gabe Adams with 11 and Brett Thompson with 10 led the Braves.
• Blake Thelen topped four players in double figures with 19 points to lift second-ranked Great Falls (10-1) to an easy 83-37 victory over Butte. Riley Gallery and Drew Wyman each scored 16 and Kyle Torgerson added 11 for the Bison. Great Falls outscored the Bulldogs by double digits in each quarter. Dan McCloskey led Butte with nine points.
• Rylan Ortt scored 11 points and his Missoula Sentinel team whipped Class A Ronan in Missoula, 73-29. Terrell Stump paced the Chiefs with seven points.
Class A
• Tanner Goligoski pumped in 24 points, Hunter Omlid contributed 11 and Camron Rothie added 10 as fifth-ranked Hamilton started and finished strong in handing third-ranked Butte Central its first defeat of the season, 55-41. The Broncs led 14-7 after one quarter and then put away the game by outscoring the Maroons by eight in the fourth quarter. Braden Harrington scored 15 and Cade Holter had 10 for Butte Central.
• Sam Gray scored 26 points and Chrishon Dixon and Cade Herriford combined for 27 more to help Billings Central defeat Class AA Billings Skyview 70-59. Dixon finished with 14 points and Herriford 13 for the Rams (12-1), who are the No. 1 team in the 406mtsports.com Class A ranking. Julius Mims and Sam Tranel had 12 points each to lead the Class AA Falcons (7-4). Camron Ketchum added 10 points.
• Tyree Whitcomb poured in 29 points and had eight rebounds, and Rylee Spoonhunter added 15 points to carry No. 4 Browning (13-1) past Libby 56-54 in a squeaker. Ryggs Johnston led the Loggers with 16 points and seven rebounds.
• Frenchtown had a chance to tie on a last-minute shot from 3-point range but missed the mark in dropping a 51-48 home verdict to Dillon. Cade Baker scored 15 points and Zack Baker 12 for the Broncs.
Class B
• Jedi Christy poured in a career-high 26 points, Jacob Hugs added 12 and Wacey McClure had 10 as St. Ignatius romped past Eureka 73-43. Cory Chaney led the Lions with 13. Mission led 21-8 after one quarter.
• Fourth-ranked Missoula Loyola used its size and athleticism to overwhelm third-ranked Bigfork 68-57. Jack Lincoln paced the Rams with 21 points, followed by Jacob Hollenback with 14. Anders Epperly scored 20 points for the Vikings.
• Spencer Lepley scored 17 points and Badger Martin 16 as Shepherd won at home against Forsyth 62-48. Patrick Richardson also came up big for the victors, securing 12 points and seven rebounds. Shepherd took charge early, racing ahead 26-7 during the opening quarter. Michael Lira scored 16 points for Forsyth. Rylan Kuntz added 10.
• Thompson Falls took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't hold off visiting Anaconda, dropping a 60-59 heartbreaker. Nathan Schraeder scored a game-high 18 points for the Bluehawks.
Class C
• Ken Black Crow Jr. pumped in 21 points, Gilbert Snow added 13 and Jeremy Pretty Paint contributed 11 to help Hays-Lodgepole overcome a slow start and down Big Sandy 84-57. The Thunderbirds trailed 11-6 after one quarter but outscored the Pioneers 20-6 in the second frame and kept pouring it on. Ryan Roth led Big Sandy with 19 points, and was helped by 14 from Brock Proulx and 12 from Crawford Terry.
• Rod Schaff led with 17 points, Aiden Payne had 13 and Cameron Hickson added 10 for Broadview-Lavina in a 48-45 win over Plenty Coups one night after the Warriors scored 136 points. Marlon Goes Ahead led Plenty Coups with 10 points.
• Charlie Calvert scored 16 points, and Shane Kimmel and Cody Welsh added 11 apiece for Turner in a 44-34 victory over Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Tyler Wanken had eight for CJI.
• Nathan Brown had 23 points and Bridger Kamps added 10 to lead Lincoln over Alberton-Superior 55-42. Danner Haskins had 17 points Carson Callison added 11 for Alberton-Superior.
• Josh Herron scored 15 points and Alex Schriver had 10 as 10th-ranked Fairview rolled over Savage 48-20. Sloan McPherson led Savage with 10.
• Caleb Bellach led with 14 points, Sam Leep had 12 and Caldin Hill 11 for top-ranked Manhattan Christian (14-0) in a 56-16 stroll over White Sulphur Springs.
• Colt Miller's 21 points were tops and Javonne Nesbit added 14 as Froid-Lake rolled past Culbertson 63-46. Walker Ator added 10 for Froid-Lake. Noah Nickolaff had 12 and Eli Williams 11 for the Cowboys.
• Jake Weimer scored 22 points, Riley Gebhardt added 16 and Garrett Spencer offered 15 for Roberts in a 60-32 romp at Fromberg. Carson Nelson had 21 for the Falcons.
• Bryce Osksa led six players in double figures with 16 points as Plentywood had little trouble with Brockton in an 86-39 victory. Justin Hendrickson had 13 points, Reese Wirtz 12 and Tyson Flickinger, Logan Hodges and Jaxson Pedersen 11 apiece for the Wildcats. Treydyn Bauer had 11 for Brockton.
• Tristan Johnston's 18 points and Connor McNeil's 12 powered No. 8 Park City over Absarokee 60-25. Peyton Langley had nine for the Huskies.
• Ryan Bogden pumped in 25 points and Preston Hagan added 15 as Cascade rallied in the fourth quarter to down No. 9 Heart Butte 53-52. Jamison Young Running Crane scored 15 for Heart Butte, which led 45-39 entering the final quarter. Ethan Grant had 10 for Warriors.
• Dylan Parks piled up 27 points in leading Darby to a home win over Two Eagle River. Travis Pierre scored 14 points for the Eagles.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Soli Elletson scored 17 to lead Billings Central -- No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com rankings -- over Class AA Billings Skyview 63-38. Melissa Hanser and Olivia Moten-Schell added 13 apiece for the Rams (11-2). For Skyview, Brooke Berry led with 15 points.
• Paige Aasved had 16 points and Vanessa Walsh chipped in with 11 as top-ranked Helena raced to a big early lead and toppled Kalispell Glacier 43-35 despite only two points from star Jamie Pickens. The Bengals led 15-2 after one quarter. Abi Manger and Raley Shirey had eight points apiece for Glacier.
• A strong defensive effort, especially in the second half, helped Billings West earn a 45-29 win over Laurel. Willa Albrecht scored 12 points (5-of-6 from the field) and TyLee Manuel added 10 (5-of-11) for the Golden Bears, who are ranked No. 3. Laurel, No. 2 in Class A, received a game-high 14 points from Mya Hansen.
Class A
• Kyndell Keller poured in 25 points as as top-ranked Havre rolled past Class B Malta 69-38 for its 38th win in a row. Kadia Miller contributed 14 for Havre (14-0) and Loy Waid added 10 more. Malta’s Kyleigh Schipman led Malta with 13 points. The Blue Ponies haven't lost since the 2017 state tournament.
Class B
• Behind career highs from Sienna Utter (29 points) and Maggie Graves (20), Eureka cruised past St. Ignatius 73-46. Graves also had 13 rebounds as the Lions, who led 19-7 after the first quarter, won their seventh straight to improve to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in conference. Azia Umphrey had 14 points and Addison Arlint 10 for Mission.
• Breanna Rouane scored 17 points, Alexa Rivland had 13 and Morgan Kirch 10 for fifth-ranked Columbus in a 51-39 victory over Joliet. Skyler Wright had 12 and Shayla Weber 10 for the J-Hawks. Columbus led 31-30 entering the fourth quarter.
• Emily Poole's 17 points led the way for Huntley Project in a 42-28 win over Roundup. Loran Murphy added 11 for the Red Devils, which pulled ahead with a 15-4 second quarter. Blythe Sealey had nine for Roundup.
• Becky Melcher and Lindsay Hein each had nine points as Forsyth won 47-27 over Shepherd. Jaycee Murdock led all scorers with 15 points for the Fillies. Forsyth led 27-11 at halftime.
Class C
• Sarah Billmayer led with 20 points and Shyan Krass contributed 13 as Turner coasted past Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61-25. Peyton Hawks provided almost all of CJI's offense with 16 points.
• Dasani Nesbit had 12 points, Haley Labatte 11 and Sydney Dethman 10 to keep seventh-ranked Froid-Lake unbeaten (12-0) with a 45-34 win over Culbertson. Froid-Lake led 41-19 after three quarters before Culbertson made a late run. Faith Bowland and 17 and Kelsie Williams 13 for the Cowgirls.
• Jenna Rust was unstoppable with 33 points and Elizabeth Field chipped in with 11 to lead Westby-Grenora over Bainville 60-48. Kiara Brunelle topped Bainville with 16 points and Bonny Krogedal added 13. The Thunder led 19-4 after one quarter.
• Mallorey Sheppard scored 19 points and teammate Lexi Feddes contributed 15 for Absarokee, which earned a 43-35 win over Park City after outscoring the Panthers 17-10 in the final quarter. Kasidy Robbins led Park City with 10.
• Sephra Covers Up was tops with 20 points as Plenty Coups, coming off a 90-point win over Fromberg on Friday night, trounced Broadview-Lavina 71-15. Lena Stands had 11 and Sylvie Stewart 10 for the Warriors. Makenna Harmon had 10 for the Pirates.
• Marni Schieffer led with 15 points, Ceara Miske added 11 and Zayda Grove contributed 10 for Wibaux in a 55-23 romp over Terry. Kayla Holman had 11 for the Terriers.
• Tahtianna Morgan led four players in double figures with 13 points as Hays-Lodgepole built a big early lead and cruised to a 71-31 victory over Big Sandy. Mulleeah Stiffarm, Rayleigh Kirkaldie and Sierra Chandler had 10 apiece for the Thunderbirds. Jaylyn Cline had 18 for the Pioneers.
• Charlo held Noxon scoreless in the second quarter en route to a 37-18 home win. Destiny Manuel paced the Vikings with 11 points. Delaney Weltz scored nine for the Red Devils.
• Casey Ehmann scored 14 points and Makenzie Clarke 12 in Darby's 68-14 home win over Two Eagle River. Tarae Goodluck tallied 11 points for the Eagles.
• Megan Marriage had 12 points and 11 players scored for 10th-ranked Plentywood in a 60-29 victory over Brockton. Mikaila Youpee scored seven for Brockton.
• Kenzie Pitts led with 15 points and Kimberly Bear finished with 14 to lead Roberts to a 50-20 thumping of Fromberg. Siera Guffey had 13 for the Falcons.
• Jessica Adkins' 17 points were a game high and Desiree Jones Scott was next with 13 for Bridger in a 42-17 triumph over Harlowton.
20-Point Club
33: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
29: Sienna Utter, Eureka
29: Tyree Whitcomb, Browning
27: Dylan Parks, Darby
26: Jedi Christy, St. Ignatius
26: Sam Gray, Billings Central
25: Kyndall Keller, Havre
25: Ryan Bogden, Cascade
24: Tanner Goligoski, Hamilton
23: Nathan Brown, Lincoln
22; Jake Weimer, Roberts
21: Brady Martin, Helena Capital
21: Jack Lincoln, Missoula Loyola
21: Ken Black Crow Jr., Hays-Lodgepole
21: Colt Miller, Froid-Lake
21: Carson Nelson, Fromberg
20: Sarah Billmayer, Turner
20: Trevor Swanson, Helena Capital
20: Maggie Graves, Eureka
20: Anders Epperly, Bigfork
20: Sephra Covers Up, Plenty Coups
Swimming
• The Bozeman girls and Great Falls CMR boys won the team titles at the Billings Public Schools swim meet at Rocky Mountain College. The Bozeman girls won nine events, scoring multiple points in seven, for 117 points. Billings Senior was second with 45 and Billings West third with 36. The CMR boys, led by double winner Ben Huotari, won with 81 points. Bozeman was second with 71 and West third with 59. Huotari won the 50 and 100 freestyles. Erin McKinney (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle) was a double winner for the Hawks. Bozeman placed 1-2-4 in the 200 freestyle, 1-2-4 in the 100 butterfly and 1-3-5-6 in the 500 freestyle. Other individual winners for the girls were: Kieran Morton, Bozeman, 200 freestyle; Julia Peterson, Billings Central, 50 freestyle; Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 100 butterfly; Annika Mittlesteadt, Bozeman, 100 freestyle; Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 100 backstroke; Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 100 breaststroke. Michael Van Keuren (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Brayden Arnold (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) of West were also double winners. In the 200 freestyle relay, Bozeman edged Great Falls by three-hundredths of a second. Other individual winners were: Jack Leuthold, Central, 200 freestyle; Liam Kerns, Senior, 100 breaststroke.
Wrestling
• Havre defeated Glasgow, 229.5-182, to claim the team championship at the Malta Invitational. Host Malta-Whitewater placed third in the 13-school field with 87 points. Havre champions were Mick Chagnon (103), Cameron Pleninger (120), Lane Paulson (138), Martin Wilkie (145), Connor Harris (152) and Austin Ratliff (205).