Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank

FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temperatures after half time.

Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Duchien had a huge gain with 2:02 left in the second quarter to the 24-yard line to set up a Fowler field goal with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

“I think you saw two different Florence teams today. First half, obviously, we came out slow, we’ve got to start overcoming that and that's on me as a coach to get these guys ready to go at the start of the game,” said Florence coach Pat Duchien.

“Second half, we cleaned some things and started playing a little more crisp, with a little bit more intensity. So I was proud of them for that coming back out in the second half.”

The third quarter was bookended by an early Patrick Duchien score and a Tyler Abbott interception.

“Our defense steps up almost every game," coach Pat Duchien said after. "We're now never worried about our defense. Our offense. We're just trying to find that cohesiveness, that timing getting everything worked out. A lot of new faces working into the rotation. We have to start blocking we have to make the right throws and we’ve got to run the right routes.”