MISSOULA — Loyola Sacred Heart is ready to wrap up its non-conference portion of the Class B football schedule.
But before that happens, the Rams have one more challenge to get past. And the task won't be easy.
Loyola hosts Manhattan at 7 p.m. Friday at Rollin Field. Manhattan (2-0) is No. 3 in the latest 406mtsports.com high school football ranking while Loyola (2-1) is No. 4. It will be the second top-five clash the Rams have had in the non-conference schedule.
And the biggest thing for Loyola right now is its health.
"We're finally healthy so it should be a good matchup," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "Manhattan is an outstanding football team. Player to player, I think they're no slouch. They're right up there with Fairfield. It'll be another really good test for us."
After losing to top-ranked Fairfield in Week 2, 38-7, Loyola bounced back last week with a 47-25 win over Whitehall.
But injuries have plagued the Rams to begin the season, with key guys such as receiver/defensive back Basil Coutinho (senior), running back/linebacker Tommy Albrecht (junior), lineman Izaya Ward (senior) and receiver/defensive back Bryce Danielson all missing time.
Hughes says for the first time all season they're at full strength, which should make for a compelling game against Manhattan. The Tigers have two convincing wins, over Florence (54-14) and Three Forks (47-0). Manhattan was a quarterfinal team a season ago before falling to Fairfield, which ultimately won the state title over Loyola.
"They're big in the front line and they block extremely well," Hughes said. "They extend plays to the end of the whistle so they're always going. Very well-coached football team. They've always been a top-tier team and they've always played us tough."
On the flip side, the injuries allowed younger players to step in and see their first major varsity minutes against some quality opponents. Along with Whitehall and Fairfield, Loyola has also played Huntley Project. So playing time against three strong opponents will prove valuable down the stretch.
And Hughes liked what he saw from his young guys.
"They were very admirable. You know, they're going to make technical mistakes because they're new at it and they're adjusting to the speed of the game," Hughes said. "The effort has always been there and they're fighters and they have a good leadership core above them that kind of helped them out.
"It's starting to come together and these other older guys who have been a part of the process for so many years now get to step in. It helps us in practice. Some of those kids aren't as wide-eyed going against a guy like Basil Coutinho so it helps us all around."
Missoula Sentinel hits the road in another top-five clash with Helena Capital. The Bruins (3-0) are No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com ranking while the Spartans (3-0) come in at No. 4.
Sentinel is coming off of a 42-0 drubbing of Kalispell Flathead, thanks to a huge performance from junior quarterback Dayton Bay. Bay threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the win. Junior receiver TJ Rausch caught two touchdowns as well. Capital defeated Kalispell Glacier 48-33 last week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Helena.
Missoula football fans will be treated to a Thursday night game when Big Sky hosts Helena High at 7 p.m. at Missoula County Stadium. The Eagles fell to crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate 35-21 last Friday to fall to 1-2.
Trailing 28-0, Big Sky's offense came alive late in the game with a touchdown run from Jett Rebish and two touchdown passes from Draven Lincoln, who found Ben Maehl and Shawn Huseby. That momentum could come into play in Thursday's matchup.
Helena (2-1), the No. 5 team, is coming off of a tough 35-27 loss to No. 2 Butte.
Hellgate will also be home Friday evening when the Knights host Flathead at 7 p.m. at Missoula County Stadium.
Last week against Big Sky, Rollie Worster threw a touchdown pass to Ian Finch and ran for two more while also taking an interception back for a score. Brandon Coladonato also took a fumble return back for a touchdown.
The Knights are off to their first 2-0 start since 1995. Flathead is 0-3 to start the season.
Valley Christian is also looking to bounce back after two losses. The Eagles (1-2) fell to Harlowton 39-0 last week and will take on No. 10 Geraldine-Highwood (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.