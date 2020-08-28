Missoula County Public Schools, health department release prep sports plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — At last, there is a plan.

The Missoula City-County Health Department released its COVID-19 related guidelines for fall high school sports in the county on Friday morning. Missoula County Public Schools sent an email out to parents on Friday afternoon signed by Superintendent Rob Watson as well as the activity directors at Sentinel, Hellgate and Big Sky high schools saying its plan would align directly with the county's guidelines.

Spectators will be allowed at sporting events in Missoula County this fall, the MCPS plan says. Tickets will be limited to two per student-athlete and two per cheer squad member.

All spectators age five and up will be required to wear a mask. MCPS will review the guidelines in four weeks.

"MCPS supports the guidance and directives from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD). We believe that their guidance has been written for the health and safety of our entire community," the email reads. "In addition, we believe that the public health orders, when followed by everyone, have helped to maintain the relatively low number of active cases in Missoula County, when compared to other counties in Montana.