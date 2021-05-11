Learning to fly: With most wins since 2017, Missoula Big Sky showing potential for future under new coach

This season has been a transition for her after playing on travel ball teams that were used to regularly winning. But the experience can benefit a team made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, the latter of whom didn’t get to play last spring because of the pandemic.

“It’s mentally hard when you go from winning all the time, but you have to learn to be OK with it because we are a young team,” she said. “You have to have a good attitude and go to practice, try hard and come back again.”

Pitching is where Big Sky still has some question marks. Kaysen Brown recently moved to pitcher and has caught teams off guard with her slightly slower-than-normal pitch speed. She had Hellgate off balance and scattered six hits and two runs over four innings.

Brown had never won a high school game until this season because she played on a winless team in 2019 under Janelle Merja and had the 2020 season canceled. Even Hewitt, the lone senior, had won just four games before this year when the Eagles went 4-12 in 2018 under Brian Bessette.

But with Subith now coaching the team, the Eagles have gone 5-15 for their most wins since they were 13-14-1 in 2017 during longtime coach Dennis Staves’ final season. And Brown is expecting exciting things going forward.