Signed 'Montana Greats' books available in Missoulian lobby, The Book Exchange, Shakespeare & Co., Fact and Fiction
Signed copies of the recently released book "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich) The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" are now available at four Missoula locations.

The book ($22.95) can be purchased in the lobby at the Missoulian as well as The Book Exchange and Shakespeare & Co. One copy was available at Fact and Fiction on Thursday. 

"Montana Greats" features the greatest athlete from larger communities such as Missoula, Hamilton, Polson and Drummond but also Ovando, Sula, Avon, Hall and Helmville, among many others. 

The book was authored by 406mtsports.com executive editor Jeff Welsch and published by Riverbend in Helena. 

