Western Montana girls named to Montana High School Lacrosse Association all-state honors

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel's Elle Checota and Chayselyn Paulson and Loyola Sacred Heart's Hallie Gaddy have been named to first team all-state honors by the Montana High School Lacrosse Association.
All three girls were recognized in Division 1. Checota is a defender, Gaddy a goalkeeper and Paulson a midfielder. The three have played the field together since early middle school.
Missoula players were also named to the second team: Julianne Lane of Hellgate, attacker; Lily Miller of Hellgate High, midfielder; and Madigan Stewart of Sentinel, who plays defender.
—406mtsports.com