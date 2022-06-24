Western Montana girls named to Montana High School Lacrosse Association all-state honors

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel's Elle Checota and Chayselyn Paulson and Loyola Sacred Heart's Hallie Gaddy have been named to first team all-state honors by the Montana High School Lacrosse Association.

All three girls were recognized in Division 1. Checota is a defender, Gaddy a goalkeeper and Paulson a midfielder. The three have played the field together since early middle school.

Missoula players were also named to the second team: Julianne Lane of Hellgate, attacker; Lily Miller of Hellgate High, midfielder; and Madigan Stewart of Sentinel, who plays defender.

—406mtsports.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0